© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Greta Thunberg is a NWO puppet with connections to Gates and Soros
Follow
2
Share
Report
22 views • December 13, 2021
1. GRETA THUNBERG EXPOSED. SHE IS A GLOBALIST PUPPET WITH CONNECTIONS TO BILL GATES AND GEORGE SOROS.
https://www.brighteon.com/e063ef91-66c8-45d7-a81e-4e1863976093
2. FAST EFFECTIVE PAIN RELIEF FOR MIGRAINE | DMSO | Adrian
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QSq6QPutnw8
3. SICK! YOU WON’T BELIEVE WHAT THE CIA & CNN HAVE IN COMMON...
https://www.brighteon.com/13df0ecc-e6d5-4b4b-97b5-2c4b90de1936
4. Shocking Live Organ Harvesting. Episode 1.
https://www.brighteon.com/a6fe12af-8346-454d-9662-5090a9d97b8c
5. Shocking Live Organ Harvesting. Episode 2.
https://www.brighteon.com/c472db06-8b5c-4c48-ad64-b282931f0022
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
https://www.brighteon.com/e063ef91-66c8-45d7-a81e-4e1863976093
2. FAST EFFECTIVE PAIN RELIEF FOR MIGRAINE | DMSO | Adrian
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QSq6QPutnw8
3. SICK! YOU WON’T BELIEVE WHAT THE CIA & CNN HAVE IN COMMON...
https://www.brighteon.com/13df0ecc-e6d5-4b4b-97b5-2c4b90de1936
4. Shocking Live Organ Harvesting. Episode 1.
https://www.brighteon.com/a6fe12af-8346-454d-9662-5090a9d97b8c
5. Shocking Live Organ Harvesting. Episode 2.
https://www.brighteon.com/c472db06-8b5c-4c48-ad64-b282931f0022
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.