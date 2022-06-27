International team of experts: Altered blood count in covid vaccinees

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German physicist and
therapist Dr. Klaus Retzlaff is the spokesperson for an international team of
experts researching Covid vaccine doses and damage. The scientists compared
images of blood samples from subjects, vaccinated and unvaccinated. The shocking
result: "We see changes in the blood of all vaccinated people without
exception". Since this is not explained, the question arises: Is this not
a criminal offense?
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