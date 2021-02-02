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FULL SHOW: Democrats Call In More National Guard Ahead Of Their Illegal Impeachment Of Donald Trump
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241 views • February 02, 2021
Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats order more National Guard to the Nation’s Capitol as they’re set to begin their illegal impeachment of Donald Trump, unless they are admitting that Trump is the President. The Democrats lust for power is showing as their phony calls for unity are met with no actual intent or effort. Owen Shroyer notices something very off putting but telling about Kamala Harris and her body language. Owen also takes phone calls to open this week of War Room. Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months! https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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