The Promise of Google & The Utter Demoralization Of It's Censorship...

When the Covid Fake Pandemic 1st appeared it was a weird feeling to have 5 of my 1st 12 videos banned. And of course, frustrated frustrating to No End. Now I have to doge the YOUTube Censors and as an American is very frustrating. Now some states are not opening because of the result of this disinformation and censorship by google. The world is recoiling with all the damage the fake news is causing. The world is upside down but don't worry God is in charge and to the point you support Trump you support God. Enjoy the video and please share so I may help God's people, thanks...

Remember to pray for Trump in the proper titles of God, or His Name if you know it. Just avoid jesus and lord, always these are demon names. jesus is the lawless one in 2nd Thessalonians 2nd chapter all. lord is lord baal/vaal the jew has served since the time of the judges. The reason they are persecuted is that they worship a different god. The Baal Shem Tov...