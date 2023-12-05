MEDITERRANEAN SUBTERRANEAN SUBTERFUGE

NO TUNNELS - NO "HAMAS" - NO WAR
SUBTERFUGE:
- Deception used to achieve an end.
- A deceptive stratagem or device.
- That to which a person resorts for escape or concealment; a shift; an evasion; artifice employed to escape censure or the force of an argument.
TOPOGRAPHY - Palestine Occupied Territory
https://www.floodmap.net/Elevation/CountryElevationMap/?ct=PS
Official IDF Propaganda - Jerusalem Post (May/2021)
https://www.jpost.com/arab-israeli-conflict/how-hamas-built-an-underground-terror-network-in-the-heart-of-gaza-668605
BBC (July 2015) - Why is Gaza reconstruction so slow?
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-middle-east-33329472
Remarque88
