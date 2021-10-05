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Marburg will perhaps be the next planned pandemic
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673 views • October 05, 2021
1. ANYONE FOR AN OCTOBER SURPRISE? MAX IGAN THE CROWHOUSE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/SgWHsdVPDrXm/
2. Monday Night Emergency Broadcast Video Emerges of Fauci and HHS Plotting to Stage Massive Health Scare Using New Virus. All was planned to scare the shit out of us.
https://www.brighteon.com/e786aa14-7358-4ce8-9bc9-4701d934d5ab
3. SHADOW GATE – FULL FILM BY MILLIE WEAVER | The Truth Movement
For all of you that want to know about Deep State and shadow government
https://www.brighteon.com/fa84c5cf-d2f6-40f4-86d6-0477e6b8d096
4. After YouTube’s sweeping announcement to censor conversation and open discussion around ANY vaccine, the Ron Paul Institute’s YouTube channel was removed. Though shortly after their channel was restored, countless other videos and channels have been removed without warning, or reason. From Del Bigtree
https://www.bitchute.com/video/LX5VgNgQTbLw/
5. Gareth Icke :Hospital Engineer Kieran Morrissey believes that Marburg will be the next pandemic. Marburg is similar to Ebola and will create panic.
https://www.brighteon.com/2b4e1558-9a8a-42c0-9f3a-7676c4e9d353
https://www.bitchute.com/video/SgWHsdVPDrXm/
2. Monday Night Emergency Broadcast Video Emerges of Fauci and HHS Plotting to Stage Massive Health Scare Using New Virus. All was planned to scare the shit out of us.
https://www.brighteon.com/e786aa14-7358-4ce8-9bc9-4701d934d5ab
3. SHADOW GATE – FULL FILM BY MILLIE WEAVER | The Truth Movement
For all of you that want to know about Deep State and shadow government
https://www.brighteon.com/fa84c5cf-d2f6-40f4-86d6-0477e6b8d096
4. After YouTube’s sweeping announcement to censor conversation and open discussion around ANY vaccine, the Ron Paul Institute’s YouTube channel was removed. Though shortly after their channel was restored, countless other videos and channels have been removed without warning, or reason. From Del Bigtree
https://www.bitchute.com/video/LX5VgNgQTbLw/
5. Gareth Icke :Hospital Engineer Kieran Morrissey believes that Marburg will be the next pandemic. Marburg is similar to Ebola and will create panic.
https://www.brighteon.com/2b4e1558-9a8a-42c0-9f3a-7676c4e9d353
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