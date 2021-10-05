X22 REPORT: Communication Blackout On A Massive Scale, Pain & Truth Coming, Buckle Up

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Communication Blackout On A Massive Scale, Pain & Truth Coming, Buckle Up
The [DS] is now pushing a communications blackout, Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp and many other providers are experiencing problems, is this a test run or the real blackout, we will see. This wasn't a DDOS attack, DNS Record were deleted, was this an inside job, this happened right after the whistleblower appeared on 60 minutes. Scavino send another message, a video of Trump shooting a golf ball and getting a hole in one past another ball that was very close to the hole. The clock is ticking down for the [DS], pain and the truth are coming.
All source links to the report can be found on the http://www.x22report.com site.