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From 2013 references to upcoming coronavirus, vaccines with DNA manipulation & humans mind control
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61 views • August 31, 2021
Από το 2013 αναφορές στον κοροδοιό κ στις επεμβάσεις των 💉💉💉💉 στο ανθρώπινο D N A με αυτοσκοπό των ν ε ο τ α ξ ι τ ω ν στον έλεγχο του νου του ανθρώπου (ζόμπι) κ των γεννήσεων στα μελλοντικά παιδιά των 💉💉💉σμένων….
Εσείς οφείλετε να πιστέψετε τους «σωτήρες» πολιτικούς σας κ φυσικά, τους υποτακτικούς τους, τα »ανεξάρτητα» #μμε_ξεφτιλες
ΔΕΙΤΕ ΤΟ !
Εσείς οφείλετε να πιστέψετε τους «σωτήρες» πολιτικούς σας κ φυσικά, τους υποτακτικούς τους, τα »ανεξάρτητα» #μμε_ξεφτιλες
ΔΕΙΤΕ ΤΟ !
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