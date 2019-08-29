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The Imminent Rapture Teaching: Is It Bible Or Bogus?
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39 views • August 29, 2019
Is the notion that the coming of Christ for the Church is an 'imminent' (about to happen at any second) event something the Bible actually teaches? Absolutely NOT! It's just one more aspect of the Pre-tribulation rapture doctrine that is provably false. There are yet certain prophetic events that must transpire first!
www.pbenson.me
www.pbenson.me
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