P.1 Pumping iron for preventing my back pain; here’s hoping… MVI_8918+24+26

I have had debilitating episodes of lower
left-side back pain in the past 10 or so days, and it’s woken me up to the fact
that I’ve got to do something to improve my fitness levels, which I have let go
badly for the past 4 or so years. Dumb bells may help me get there. I have lost
much muscle in recent years, as well as fat, and I am seriously underweight.
Come with me on what might be a journey of success: we’ll see; at least I’ll
give it a go, at 65 years of age it’s better late than never.
