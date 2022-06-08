© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
PREGNANT WOMEN WERE NOT TOLD - NAOMI WOLF (mirrored)
Follow
2
Share
Report
716 views • June 08, 2022
PREGNANT WOMEN WERE NOT TOLD - NAOMI WOLF (mirrored)
Mirrored from Bitchute channel bathory911 at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1lx4JLl2Xj7W/
Telegram - Iurie Roșca INFO. | "Mamele însărcinate nu au fost informate: Afirmația Pfizer că Jab este sigur pentru femeile însărcinate s-a bazat pe un studiu tendențios efectuat pe șobolani francezi.
Naomi Wolf: " Medicii care au condus stu…
Telegram - Iurie Rosca INFO. | "Pregnant mothers were not informed: Pfizer's claim that Jab is safe for pregnant women was based on a tendentious study conducted on French rats. Naomi Wolf: "The doctors who led the stu...
Category News & Politics
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
Mirrored from Bitchute channel bathory911 at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1lx4JLl2Xj7W/
Telegram - Iurie Roșca INFO. | "Mamele însărcinate nu au fost informate: Afirmația Pfizer că Jab este sigur pentru femeile însărcinate s-a bazat pe un studiu tendențios efectuat pe șobolani francezi.
Naomi Wolf: " Medicii care au condus stu…
Telegram - Iurie Rosca INFO. | "Pregnant mothers were not informed: Pfizer's claim that Jab is safe for pregnant women was based on a tendentious study conducted on French rats. Naomi Wolf: "The doctors who led the stu...
Category News & Politics
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.