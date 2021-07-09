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The New Definition of White Supremacy
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112 views • July 09, 2021
How can our intelligence agencies and Joe Biden say that white supremacy is the greatest threat to our national security? It doesn’t make sense until you realize they are using Critical Race Theory’s new definition of white supremacy.
Many Christians today have been wooed by the deceptive language of Critical Race Theory, which speaks in lofty platitudes about the glories of social justice and the evils of white supremacy. It all sounds so good, until you understand the real meaning lying beneath those misleading words.
The truth is that Critical Race Theory is incompatible with the gospel of Jesus Christ, and does not belong anywhere near the Church. As the body of Christ, we must be informed about these deceptive philosophies, and we must be equipped to dismantle them.
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If you would like to donate, just follow this link: https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/ and hit the bright orange “Donate” button!
Or you can text GIVE to (855) 796-1005
You can also give by sending your donations in the mail to:
IGBY International Ministries
PO Box 797
Decatur, IL 62525
Thank you for your continued support, and please pray about standing with us as we go forward into the next step of this ministry.
Many Christians today have been wooed by the deceptive language of Critical Race Theory, which speaks in lofty platitudes about the glories of social justice and the evils of white supremacy. It all sounds so good, until you understand the real meaning lying beneath those misleading words.
The truth is that Critical Race Theory is incompatible with the gospel of Jesus Christ, and does not belong anywhere near the Church. As the body of Christ, we must be informed about these deceptive philosophies, and we must be equipped to dismantle them.
**********
If you would like to donate, just follow this link: https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/ and hit the bright orange “Donate” button!
Or you can text GIVE to (855) 796-1005
You can also give by sending your donations in the mail to:
IGBY International Ministries
PO Box 797
Decatur, IL 62525
Thank you for your continued support, and please pray about standing with us as we go forward into the next step of this ministry.
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