How To Buy GOLD Without Paying SALES TAX? (For Every State)
Published 16 hours ago

How to buy gold without paying sales tax? Answered! → Get a FREE GOLD COIN when opening a Gold IRA: 👉 https://geni.us/FreeGoldGuide (or call at 833-989-1952 for more information)

→ Read our full review of Augusta Precious Metals 👉 https://goldandsilvercentral.com/augusta-precious-metals-review/

→ Best Gold IRA firm for SMALLER investors: 👉 https://geni.us/GoldcoKit

---

Not sure if you have to pay sales tax on your gold investment? Don’t worry, you’re not alone.

With each state treating this precious metal differently, it can be confusing to know where you stand when it comes to taxes.

But it doesn’t have to be.

Today, you’ll find a breakdown of which states charge sales tax on gold and silver. More importantly, you’ll discover how you can avoid it regardless of where you live.

You’ll also learn some effective strategies that can eliminate your taxes, whether you’re buying or selling this precious metal.

---

Full article: https://goldandsilvercentral.com/how-to-buy-gold-without-paying-sales-tax/ 

---

Disclaimer & Disclosure statements:

Gold & Silver Central is for informational and educational purposes only and does not offer any personal financial advice. Please note that past performance does not guarantee future results, and always consult with a financial advisor before making any decisions.

We are also viewer-supported and may be compensated from the links above (at no additional cost to you). Click here to learn more: https://goldandsilvercentral.com/affiliate-disclosure/ 

