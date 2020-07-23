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The Moon Landing: How Does it Bring Him Back?
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272 views • July 23, 2020
So, once you break the chains and start to question things. A lot of our history seems to be a total lie. I had always defended the moon landing, like Pavlov’s dog…..I had never really thought about it, I just blew off at anyone who dared question it....…….but when I finally did look....……err.…well, see for yourself.
One wonders what other known historical "facts" will crumble when questioned.....I'm looking forward to it.
One wonders what other known historical "facts" will crumble when questioned.....I'm looking forward to it.
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