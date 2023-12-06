Create New Account
Modern-Day Warrior for God and America - Lt. Gen. (Ret.) "Jerry" Boykin - Freedom Alive® Ep99
Published 19 hours ago

God’s Word says that the Lord is a warrior, and this means that He is the one who gives warriors the strategies to win in battle. Lt. Gen. (Ret.) William G. "Jerry" Boykin spent 36 years in the U.S. Army and was one of the original members of the Delta Force. Gen. Boykin commanded all the Army's Green Berets and the Special Warfare Center and School. He is a recipient of the Distinguished Service Medal, Bronze Star, and two Purple Hearts. On this episode of Liberty Counsel's TV program, Freedom Alive®, Gen. Boykin shares how his faith in God was his greatest defense during his military career as well as how we can help turn our military back into a strong force once again.

-----

Each week on Freedom Alive®, we will alert you to new government overreaches and update you on existing legal battles. We will tell you about the victories people of faith are winning and how you, too, can fight back and get involved to keep your freedom alive!

-----

