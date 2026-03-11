NWO: The COVID-19 vaccine debacle & collapse of public trust in vaccines

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.
DISCLAIMER:
Although Lila Rose is pro-life, I do NOT support Lila Rose for her
roman catholic stance.
Credits to The Lila Rose Show.
Dr. Peter McCullough speaks against the COVID-19 bioweapon, which has injured and killed the lives of many people. Further, people are finally realizing that the vaccines are bioweapons and they do not want to take them.