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New Gold Whale on COMEX | Andy Schectman
Liberty and Finance
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31 views • September 14, 2021
One entity just recently bought a massive record of four million ounces of gold off the COMEX. This is the start of a trend, says Andy Schectman, CEO & President of Miles Franklin. "It's all accellerating. And one day," he says, "I think we'll all wake up to a new reality."

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