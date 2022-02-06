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Get Ready for Eight Boosters!
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410 views • February 06, 2022
Covid "vaccines" are 100% safe and effective. Well, actually the first one didn't work so you had to get a second one. Well, actually the second one didn't work either, so you had to get a third one. Incredibly, the "Weak-Minded TV Watchers" just go back and do it again and again as if they don't have any functioning brain tissue. The Klaus Schwab plan is for eight injections per person. Both Canada and Australia have already purchased them. Other countries probably have also.
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