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A8.1 MMS STORIES: Lyme Desease part 2 video. Able to walk outdoors again.
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222 views • November 19, 2020
This is a second video by the lady from the Chech Republic who is taking MMS and is now able to walk longer distances outside (instead of taking a taxi) and her anxiety has dropped substantially.
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