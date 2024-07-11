COMPLETE ALERT Judas GOAT?? "They" TURN Everything Upside Down! Imagine THIS! Then IMAGINE DRAGONS!

""They" TURN Everything Upside Down! Imagine THIS! Then IMAGINE DRAGONS! -Next Video you will see the SAME REALITY IN The NEW IMAGINE DRAGON'S ((((WAKE UP ))))) Video??? That would Be IMPOSSIBLE ..Unless, UNLESS, Un LESS It is ALL Part Of the SAME AGENDA .. Serpents and SHEEP, Serpents and Sheep, Serpents and SHEEP!!" (From Jonathan's original description)





************************* *************************

Jonathan's videos can be found on these venues:





Odysee: https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@zackwintz4414:a

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@CoryBarbee:8

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thejonathankleck

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LFx0p7JkTS4D/

Internet Archive: tinyurl.com/4rfrt8wa

KleckFiles: http://www.kleckfiles.com

*************************

To view or download all of Jonathan's video and images see the links below:

KleckFiles: http://www.kleckfiles.com

Jonathan Kleck's video archives: https://tinyurl.com/2d8d2j8n

Jonathan Kleck's Show Notes gallery: https://www.show-notes.net/thisistheend