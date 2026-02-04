BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
The People Driving Canada’s MAID Program — And Why | Kelsi Sheren
Sarah Westall
Sarah WestallCheckmark Icon
Kelsi Sheren, a former combat veteran and Canadian activist, joins the program to expose the disturbing realities of Canada’s Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID) program.

-

Sheren explains how MAID has rapidly become one of the leading causes of death in Canada, far beyond what the public was initially told, and why she believes the program is being expanded and applied in ways that serve ulterior agendas few are willing to confront.

-

Drawing from her experience and advocacy, Sheren argues that MAID is increasingly targeting vulnerable populations—including those who could have meaningful alternatives if the system genuinely prioritized care, dignity, and long-term well-being over expedience.

-

This is a sobering conversation about ethics, government power, and what happens when a society quietly redefines compassion.

-

You can follow Kelsi on X at KelsiBurns

