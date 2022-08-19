Russian MLRS Uragan destroys military targets in Ukraine

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RT
August 18, 2022
The Russian Defense Ministry has released a video of an Uragan (Hurricane) multiple rocket launcher on a combat mission to destroy Ukrainian army positions during the military operation.
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