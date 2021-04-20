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CryptoChurch! - Decentralize Your Faith
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12 views • April 20, 2021
The parables of Jesus reveal many surprising operational differences between God's Kingdom and traditional Christian concepts of organization. This is especially true of the particular parables in which the Lord spoke specifically about the urgent responsibility of "investing" ourselves into that higher kingdom while we wait for His return. The current approach to "resetting" the world order through cryptocurrency & blockchain technology is a sober reminder for all believers that God's original intention was to govern through His whole. The only way forward for His church is to come back to Him!
- Scriptures: Matthew 25; Luke 19
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Rocky Veach's “OnCall” program is an online, alternative church experience that focuses on helping believers actually “be the Church”. Learn more at https://rockyveach.org/oncall-alternative-church/
Find us on these channels:
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/OnCall
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Telegram - https://t.me/oncallchurch
- Scriptures: Matthew 25; Luke 19
--------------------------------------------------
Rocky Veach's “OnCall” program is an online, alternative church experience that focuses on helping believers actually “be the Church”. Learn more at https://rockyveach.org/oncall-alternative-church/
Find us on these channels:
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/OnCall
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/OnCallAltChurch
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJ8pciCNEciG00tT37lsdfg
Telegram - https://t.me/oncallchurch
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