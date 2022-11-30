Missing Malaysia 370 4 scientists killed & Rothschild stole patent for aerosolized COVID vax weapon

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (November 2022). The missing Malaysia airline flight 370 airplane was hijacked by the Draco reptilian chimera fake aliens incarnate avatar pedophile cannibal Satanist elites to the U.S. Navy’s Nazi SS 4th Reich imperial space fleet’s Diego Garcia naval base in the Indian ocean where its 4 scientists were killed, and their patent for aerosolized COVID vaccine human extermination AI “black goo” nanite “zombie apocalypse” gene-altering GMO live bacteria carrier biochemical weapon that can be sprayed on the cities from the sky was stolen by the reptilian hybrid pedophile cannibal Satanist Rothschild family’s Carlyle corporation. After the 4 scientists were killed, the 5th member which was Rothschild family’s Carlyle group got ownership of the technology that was stolen, and the patent for the aerosolized poison vaccine was filed 3 days later by them. The innocent passengers, who had nothing to do with this, were tortured and raped and harvested for reptilian vampire adrenochrome blood and satanically sacrificed and eaten by the reptilian hybrid Satanist elites. There is an entire city underneath the Diego Garcia naval base, which is connected by maglev trains that connect to all the cities in the world, where thousands of humans and children are kept for laboratory specimen experimentation of various weapons and harvesting of body parts and DNA and livestock human meat food. The Ceres planet’s Nazi 4th Reich imperial space fleet’s spaceships regularly come to Diego Garcia U.S. navy base to pick up shipments of super secret military technology and tons & tons of taxpayers’ paid supplies. For example, Chinese military weapons may be shipped by Russian ships to the U.S. navy’s Diego Garcia base, in order to be loaded onto the German reptilian hybrid Nazi 4th Reich spaceships to be taken back to its Mars planet bases or moon base or Ceres planet cities or thousands of other cities on thousands of other planets. The reason why there is a chain around the earth on the Nazi 4th Reich space fleet emblem is because it signifies that the earth is a prison slave planet of the Nazi space fleet and their bosses the Saturn Draco reptilian chimera fake aliens (Genesis 3:15 “seed of the serpent”) empire’s space fleets. The reason why millions of humans are shipped from the earth as slaves is for child sex slaves and Satanist sacrifice rituals and experimentation specimens and harvesting of sperm & egg & DNA to create hybrid armies and the Dracos eat humans as a staple diet. The U.S. government owned by the reptilian hybrid Satanist Pedogate Pizzagate “White House Pizza Night” earth’s hidden matriarchal rulers’ servants the Rothschild Satanist reptilian hybrids made a treaty with their enemy the Nazi reptilian hybrid Satanist “Black Sun” Saturnalian Sabbatean Frankist SS to give them 150,000 human child sex slaves & human meat livestock & human experiment specimens & Mars human mining slaves, in exchange for advanced Nazi space fleet technology to use for the Solar Warden U.S. navy space fleets. The pastors and “Bible verses redefining women’s head coverings rebelling fallen angel head controlled” “Satan Lucifer’s post-1960s cross-dress-project men’s trousers wearing” “unbiblical post-1873 10% salary tithe income tax stealing” religious Christian hordes are hiding all of this from the human populace, because they are afraid and hiding in silence, and fear ridicule from their church donators. End of transmission…





Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047





See full article at:

https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver





Tags:





#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine