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SCARY - Presentation to 3 Letter Agency on Changing Your Genes (Fundamentalist Vaccine) -Fun Vax
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13 views • September 17, 2021
Scary Video showing presentation on how to turn off a gene via a vaccine (respiratory virus) to turn off a certain part of brain which lights up in religious people. Are they disconnecting one from God via changing our image? When they say fundamentalists, they are referring to more people than just radical but religious.
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