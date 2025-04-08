A TALE ₪ OF TWO YENTAS

This proves the premise of COLLEGE IS A RACKET 🙃🎓 [STARRING THE #NUTTYPROFESSOR] - IF THESE WERE MEN, THERE WOULD BE PUNCHES TO THE MOUTH WAITING FOR THEM OUTSIDE THEIR STUDIO 🥊🤕





https://old.bitchute.com/video/imN3sDJlqXQg/





Elon Musk is left with no allies as his era in American politics hopefully draws to a close.





Pre-order our new book, join our Patreon Cult, and more by clicking here: https://linktr.ee/ivehaditpodcast.





Join this channel to get access to perks:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZ5cvDR2HhVUcdVoTvvQKLw/join





Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n8GT7gYl514





https://ivehaditpodcast.com/





Join Jennifer Welch and Angie “Pumps” Sullivan and their special guests on “I’ve Had It” and let this comedic, feel-good podcast expose you to all the things you didn’t know you’ve had it with! Don’t ask them to bring a casserole to your event or to celebrate international snow cone day with you because they’ve HAD IT.





Imagine that, goyimzes 😁