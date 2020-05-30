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Testimonios de padres de autismo tras uso de CDS con Andreas Kalcker. Autism patient cured with CDS/MMS. Andreas kalcker
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151 views • May 30, 2020
Testimonio de padres de niños autistas tratados con el protocolo CDS, en Chile y Argentina. Andreas Kalcker, pudo conversar con ellos e intercambiar impresiones acerca de los grandes avances conseguidos a través de este tratamiento.
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