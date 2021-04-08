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The Battle of Tinhorn Flats
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10 views • April 08, 2021
Tracy Connors and Peter Duke discuss the ongoing battle to stay open between a local Burbank restaurant and the CommunoFascists running the Burbank City Hall. Peter has been documenting the controversy.
Support Tinhorn Flats: https://www.gofundme.com/f/tinhorn-flats-legal-defense-fund
Follow Tracy on BitClout: https://bitclout.com/u/TracyLConnors
Follow Peter on BitClout: https://bitclout.com/u/peterdukephoto
Claim your backstage pass to The Reality OS Locals community: https://therealityos.locals.com/support/promo/BACKSTAGE
Let's Keep the Comment Section Going on our Telegram: https://t.me/therealityos
Go deeper, visit: https://TheRealityOS.com
Support Tinhorn Flats: https://www.gofundme.com/f/tinhorn-flats-legal-defense-fund
Follow Tracy on BitClout: https://bitclout.com/u/TracyLConnors
Follow Peter on BitClout: https://bitclout.com/u/peterdukephoto
Claim your backstage pass to The Reality OS Locals community: https://therealityos.locals.com/support/promo/BACKSTAGE
Let's Keep the Comment Section Going on our Telegram: https://t.me/therealityos
Go deeper, visit: https://TheRealityOS.com
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