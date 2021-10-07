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PILOTS DO NOT CONSENT TO THE COVID SHOT MANDATE - US FREEDOM FLYERS
MIGRATORY ANIMAL
MIGRATORY ANIMAL
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1706 views • October 07, 2021
US Freedom Flyers and Airline Professionals for Justice
NO Mandates! Not Now, Not Ever!
We Call THE SHOTS, Not Them!

Thank you to everyone who answered our call and submitted pictures to make this video possible. There was no way to use all the pictures we received, but we so appreciate each of you who responded.

You can view the video here.
We encourage you to send this VIDEO AND LINK to everyone you know.
The more people we can reach the louder YOUR voice will be heard.

JOIN THE MOVEMENT - NOT TO CONSENT TO THE JAB

We Stand For Freedom! Visit us at usfreedomflyers.org

https://tv.gab.com/channel/usfreedomflyers/view/us-freedom-flyers-do-not-consent-615ee5bd3f6f14f1f04b6933

FAIR USE:
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. No copyright infringement intended.

TO OWNERS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS: I do not own these songs or pictures all the songs and pictures belong to their composers and owners. Also I don't make any profit with these video's. I make these Just for my entertainment so other people can enjoy them. If there are any complaints please contact me before taking everything /anything down and ruin the enjoyment of innocent people. If you explain me the problem I will do everything to solve it. Thank you in advance.
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy