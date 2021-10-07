PILOTS DO NOT CONSENT TO THE COVID SHOT MANDATE - US FREEDOM FLYERS

US Freedom Flyers and Airline Professionals for JusticeNO Mandates! Not Now, Not Ever!We Call THE SHOTS, Not Them!Thank you to everyone who answered our call and submitted pictures to make this video possible. There was no way to use all the pictures we received, but we so appreciate each of you who responded.You can view the video here.We encourage you to send this VIDEO AND LINK to everyone you know.The more people we can reach the louder YOUR voice will be heard.JOIN THE MOVEMENT - NOT TO CONSENT TO THE JABWe Stand For Freedom! Visit us at usfreedomflyers.orgFAIR USE:Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. No copyright infringement intended.TO OWNERS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS: I do not own these songs or pictures all the songs and pictures belong to their composers and owners. Also I don't make any profit with these video's. I make these Just for my entertainment so other people can enjoy them. If there are any complaints please contact me before taking everything /anything down and ruin the enjoyment of innocent people. If you explain me the problem I will do everything to solve it. Thank you in advance.