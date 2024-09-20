Go Save Her Eggs!

Wednesday Night Live 18 September 2024





In this episode, I reflect on personal challenges with subscription trends and seek feedback on my content quality. This leads to a discussion on attracting toxic individuals, revealing my own patterns in relationships and the dynamics of dysfunction. I share insights from upcoming interviews focused on philosophical inquiries and emphasize the importance of stepping back from draining relationships. We explore personal responsibility, societal pressures, and how experiences shape our understanding of risk and resilience. I express gratitude for the community's support and encourage listener engagement, reminding everyone that our choices shape our journey.





