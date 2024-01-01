Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
VACCINATED POP STAR FIGHTS FOR HER LIFE IN FLORIDA
channel image
Tami's Topics Of The Week
9 Subscribers
540 views
Published 21 hours ago

31 year old pop star Cardi B is, in her own words, "so sick" and "fighting for her life" ahead of a performance she was supposed to give in Florida. She has been feeling like this for three days.

A few years ago, Cardi admitted she and a friend, Megan the Stallion, spent $100k on Covid tests so they could continue working, shooting a music video. She said the virus had her scared, and she did not want to get sued if one of her co-workers caught it.

Do I think there is anything funny or humorous about this, no, I do not, but it is safe to say she is vaxxed, since she spent so much money on these tests a few years ago.

Keywords
vaccinatedcardi bpop starcovid testsmusic artistmegan the stallion

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket