VACCINATED POP STAR FIGHTS FOR HER LIFE IN FLORIDA

31 year old pop star Cardi B is, in her own words, "so sick" and "fighting for her life" ahead of a performance she was supposed to give in Florida. She has been feeling like this for three days.

A few years ago, Cardi admitted she and a friend, Megan the Stallion, spent $100k on Covid tests so they could continue working, shooting a music video. She said the virus had her scared, and she did not want to get sued if one of her co-workers caught it.

Do I think there is anything funny or humorous about this, no, I do not, but it is safe to say she is vaxxed, since she spent so much money on these tests a few years ago.