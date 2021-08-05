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New Jan 6th Video Shows Death of 1st Victim Killed that Day
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42 views • August 05, 2021
The new video has come out of a different perspective of what happened that day. This is what the mainstream media is not showing you. There was someone else that day that died and her name is Rosane Boyland. How? Take a look and you be the judge
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/new-video-rosanne-boyland-killed-cops-police-prevent-rescue-push-protesters-steps-beat-rosanne-sticks-protesters-attempt-cpr/?ff_source=Parler&;ff_medium=PostTopSharingButtons&ff_campaign=websitesharingbuttons
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/new-video-rosanne-boyland-killed-cops-police-prevent-rescue-push-protesters-steps-beat-rosanne-sticks-protesters-attempt-cpr/?ff_source=Parler&;ff_medium=PostTopSharingButtons&ff_campaign=websitesharingbuttons
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