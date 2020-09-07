Stéphane Blais - Foundation for the Defense of People's Rights and Freedoms

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Stéphane Blais - Foundation for the Defense of People's Rights and Freedoms
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123 views • September 07, 2020
Thanks to Stéphane Blais! This interview is in English with Vaccine Choice Canada director Cheryl Yakem.
Visit Foundation for the Protection of Citizens' Freedoms English site here: https://fpplc.org/?en=1
En Francais: Fondation pour la défense des droits et libertés du peuple https://fpplc.org/
Merci Stéphane
Read about our COVID-19 legal case with Rocco Galati here: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/media/press-release-legal-challenge-to-covid-19-measures-filed-in-ontario-superior-court/
Visit Foundation for the Protection of Citizens' Freedoms English site here: https://fpplc.org/?en=1
En Francais: Fondation pour la défense des droits et libertés du peuple https://fpplc.org/
Merci Stéphane
Read about our COVID-19 legal case with Rocco Galati here: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/media/press-release-legal-challenge-to-covid-19-measures-filed-in-ontario-superior-court/
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