Democrats are Destroyed in the Twitter Files Hearing Today 🔥💥🔥💥

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Democrats Get Destroyed As They Try to Downplay the Findings from the Twitter Files"No, my understanding is [this committee] is concerned about the weaponization of the government against free speech, which is certainly what we're finding"
MATT TAIBI ROCKED IT!!!!