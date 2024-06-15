The Denning Crater: Evidence For A Second Ancient Race On Mar

The Denning Crater is located on the opposite side of the planet from Olympus Mons and lies northwest of the Hellas Basin. The Denning Crater is one of those craters which defy any attempt to properly fit it to a circle. Despite appearing natural to the casual observer, careful analysis of the Denning Crater and associated clusters of smaller craters shows that this system of craters is actually intelligently designed to mark several important coordinates and to fit many geometric shapes. It also hides a shape that reveals the presence of a previously undetected mammalian species.

I determined that the perimeter outline is formed from combining 5 circles, all of the same diameter, but each having unique coordinates for their centres. The shape of the perimeter forms the outline of the cross section of an eye which differs from that of a human eye as was found for the Sharonov Crater. [See my previous video entitled: “The Sharonov Crater On Mars Engineered To Be An All Seeing Eye” on my Brighteon channel].

The Denning Crater and associated craters contain basic information for the construction of 2 equilateral triangles, 2 pentagons and 1 octagon. The associated craters have diameters which are simple functions of the standard circle diameter which was used to construct the perimeter outline of the Denning Crater.

In conclusion, the intelligent layout of the Denning Crater system shows that it could not be the result of impacts from outer space. The shape of the Denning Crater perimeter is similar to that of a generic mammalian eye but differs from that of the specific mammalian human eye. So there may have been at least 2 mammalian species making up the ancient Martian civilization instead of one.

My videos are best viewed in the full screen mode due to the presentation of large amounts of detail.

