🚨Israeli airstrikes hit Gaza again amid 'ceasefire' - clip 2

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🚨Israeli airstrikes hit Gaza again amid 'ceasefire'
Zionists have launched another round of deadly airstrikes on Gaza, this time in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza Strip.
At least five people have lost their lives, according to media reports.
One of the strikes appears to have hit a civilian vehicle.