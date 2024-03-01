Create New Account
UK’s ONS CHANGES FORMULA TO HIDE EXCESS DEATHS
The HighWire with Del Bigtree
With the urgent signal of surging excess deaths after the COVID shot rollout, the UK’s ONS has changed its formula to hide the increase, rather than address the elephant in the room.


