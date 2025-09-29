US “Division of Labor” in Ukraine Takes Shape: US Shifting Costs/Consequences onto Europe

The US - far from abandoning Ukraine - is simply implementing its long-announced “division of labor” through which all the costs and consequences of continuing its proxy war with Russia in Ukraine are being shifted entirely onto Europe.

The US will continue directing Ukrainian forces and intelligence agencies as well as ship weapons and provide ISR to carry out strikes both in Ukraine and deep inside Russia while refocusing the rest of its resources on Asia and more specifically, China.

Europe - for its part - is attempting to portray Russia as an existential threat in order to justify the increased costs and possible consequences of taking on a larger role in Washington’s proxy war with Russia.

References:

US DoD - Opening Remarks by Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth at Ukraine Defense Contact Group (As Delivered) (Feb. 12, 2025):

https://www.war.gov/News/Speeches/Speech/Article/4064113/opening-remarks-by-secretary-of-defense-pete-hegseth-at-ukraine-defense-contact/

FT - Europe has ‘pretty precise’ plan to send troops to Ukraine, von der Leyen says (Aug. 2025):

https://archive.ph/xBlUP#selection-1885.0-1888.0

DW - Ukraine updates: EU states agree on need for 'drone wall' (Sep. 2025):

https://www.dw.com/en/ukraine-updates-eu-states-agree-on-need-for-drone-wall/live-74142085

DW - Ukraine: Zelenskyy threatens attack on Kremlin (Sep. 25, 2025):

https://www.dw.com/en/ukraine-zelenskyy-threatens-attack-on-kremlin/a-74139720

RFE/RL - After Meeting Russian Foreign Minister, Clinton Hails Fresh Start (2009):

https://www.rferl.org/a/After_Meeting_Russian_Foreign_Minister_Clinton_Hails_Fresh_Start__/1505696.html

---------

Where to Find Brian's Work:

Website: https://landdestroyer.blogspot.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BrianJBerletic

---------

How to Support Brian's Work (and thank you!):

Buy Me A Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/TheNewAtlas

Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/landdestroyer

PromptPay: 0851547235

Mirrored - The New Atlas

-------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING