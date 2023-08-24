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Warn your church donators many werewolf & vampire church worship leader listening & reading thoughts
ChristianRapture
ChristianRapture
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96 views • August 24, 2023

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (August 2023). As I have told you, I had two dreams. One was in a tropical café, where someone was exposing their plan to escape, but the shapeshifting werewolf and vampire café waiter and other customers were all listening to all his plans. He did not realize that the waiter and other customers were Illuminati NWO femtotech nanite DNA shapeshifting reptilian hybrid nephilim globalist elite werewolf and vampire church members. The other dream was in a tropical jungle, where they were leading a group of hundreds of mind-controlled brain-controlled Western feminist nations’ “Bible verse redefining, women’s head coverings rebelling, fallen angel head controlled, men’s pants cross-dressers, God’s Word mockers rebels idolaters” fake Christians and fake pastors in formation marching into the jungle to be made into AntiChrist beheaded blood food for the Antarctic Black Shield base’s vampire & werewolf & gargoyle & Godzilla titan & Medusa & minotaur & wraith armies, while I warned the other real Christians about the trick and led them out of the jungle. I found out why some of the church worship leaders behaved like reptilian hybrid or Draco reptilian chimera fake alien incarnate avatar elites. It is because they were reptilian hybrid elites or Draco avatars. I could not understand why they would shove me to the side, because that is not the Holy Spirit of God, but that is the spirit of Satan Lucifer’s reptilian or Draco Satanist. They were Satanists, and they know who the real Christians are. They do not behave that way towards the fake Christians, because their goal is to deceive them, so some of the fake Christian girls would worship them as gods and idols and super star celebrities. That is why a lot of the church music leaders would speak like reptilian hybrid witch feminists and Draco reptilian chimera fake alien incarnate avatar feminists, and say things to intentionally try to degrade me or try to hurt me or try to kick me out of church. It is because they were not Christians or humans with God’s Holy Spirit of love, but they were reptilians and Dracos with the spirit of Satan Lucifer. I recognize that spirit inside all of them. All these “Adamu specie” church music people and Draco avatar people are demon-possessed by the same spirit of Satan Lucifer, and are just empty shell mouthpiece puppets. They are his expendable pawns. They only keep these reptilian Satanists to deceive the millions of fake Christians inside the churches, and to provide life force energy from child sacrifice rituals and children’s adrenochrome blood as vampires, because they need to parasite on the humans’ life force energy since they are cut off from God. This explains why so many of the music leaders in the churches behave like Satanists and would target hatred towards us real Christians who have the Holy Spirit, just like in the workplaces and schools and on the streets and basically everywhere else we go to. It means they are everywhere, and they have infiltrated every organization and society and church and government and military and police and court and school and media and corporation, and the millions of “Bible verses redefining, women’s head coverings rebelling, fallen angel head controlled” “Satan Lucifer’s post-1960s cross-dress-project men’s pants wearing” “unbiblical post-1873 10% salary illegal tithe income tax extorting” fake Christians are totally blind to that fact and worship them as their gods and church music leaders and information monopoly fake job position pastors.


Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047


See full article at:

https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver


Tags:


#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine

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healthbiblegodchristjesusqanonchristianchurchdonald trumprapturenwoqpatriotilluminatipastorcoronaviruscovid
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