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Viva Frei tours Freedom Truckers 2022 in Canada - Humanity Under Attack
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107 views • February 03, 2022
David spoke to Dr. Francis Christian while there, and the doc was saying that the event reminded him of a song, he didn't know the words to.... So I found them, and put the song in the clip. It's right at the beginning... and fits well
The People of the World are coming together against Fascism and #Tyranny! The World Economic Forum and it's member corporations have admittedly infiltrated the governments of the world and are attempting to bring in a Communist "New World Order" with Lucifer sitting on the throne.
Wall Street Titans Vanguard and BlackRock own the vaccine companies, own the media, and likely own at least half of Congress!
Working with mentally ill Billionaires like Bill Gates, the governments of the world, working hand in hand with the World Economic Forum and it's members, along with BlackRock and Vanguard, are seriously trying to depopulate the planet and enslave anyone who survives!
The problem that humanity is faces is a simple one....
World governments have robbed us through taxation and turned around and gave our money to Bankers who lose money on bad investments!
Well... These bankers and investors can't lose when they make Billions on good investments, but taxpayers are forced to bail them out when they make bad investments!
It's pure corruption in business and government!
The CDC and WHO are corporations who own patents on 50 vaccines and are allowed to "mandate" that you take their product and to make health policy! There's something about that, that just don't sit right with me! I think it's the blatant corruption.
It's pure unadulterated CORRUPTION!
And all of humanity MUST UNITE. Your race does not matter, Your color does not matter, because we are ALL human beings with God Given Inalienable Rights!
A well organized group of individuals who THINK they are in control have decided that your life is of no value, and you have no rights.
Their biggest problem is that all of their power comes through THE PEOPLE! As human beings, every man, woman, and child MUST STAND UP in defiance of their tyranny!
If you work in government cross the picket line and stand with HUMANITY! Otherwise you will be forced to stand with criminals, in opposition to mankind! NOT A GOOD PLACE!
Take no actions against your brothers and sisters.... Just stand down!
Or better yet, stand with the people! You KNOW it's the right thing.
Do you think that anyone trying to depopulate the planet cares about YOU? They don't! They consider you "useful idiots." They will just "Kill you last" the way every tyrant in history has done!
These corporations must be shut down. Buying anything from them is aiding and abetting Criminals and Murderers. The same goes for Television, Streaming Services, and Movies! Do NOT support their Propaganda and mind control! Hollywood is OUT!
The politicians must be removed! ALL Politicians, School Board Superintendents, Prosecutors, Mayors, and Governors etc,,
(Anyone elected / appointed) MUST HAVE A SURETY BOND!
You need to go to https://bondsforthewin.com/ and find out how you can file a claim against their surety bond for damages! It does not even require a lawyer! This is how you stop them cold from breaking the law!
Red vs Blue will fix nothing!
We must REPLACE THEM ALL! And we must prosecute them ALL!
If they step forward NOW, maybe they can get a break!
These people (All of them) are guilty of #CrimesAgainstHumanity and because they control Federal Agencies and Prosecutors who are refusing to do their jobs... They think humanity will just sit back and be Murdered? I don't think so!
Get out in the streets no matter where in the world you live!
Awaken your neighbors today!
And most important.... Seek Jesus and ask His forgiveness! Then REPENT of your sins and ask The Father for His help!
He has been waiting for YOU!
2 Chronicles 7:14
If my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from Heaven, and I will forgive their sin and heal their land.
SEEK HIM while He is near!
Live from Ottawa with Viva Frei and Dr. Francis Christian
and a whole lot of Free Men and Women and TRUCKS!
I salute you all!
Inspiring the World to Crush Tyranny
The Propaganda Artists even showed up!
The People of the World are coming together against Fascism and #Tyranny! The World Economic Forum and it's member corporations have admittedly infiltrated the governments of the world and are attempting to bring in a Communist "New World Order" with Lucifer sitting on the throne.
Wall Street Titans Vanguard and BlackRock own the vaccine companies, own the media, and likely own at least half of Congress!
Working with mentally ill Billionaires like Bill Gates, the governments of the world, working hand in hand with the World Economic Forum and it's members, along with BlackRock and Vanguard, are seriously trying to depopulate the planet and enslave anyone who survives!
The problem that humanity is faces is a simple one....
World governments have robbed us through taxation and turned around and gave our money to Bankers who lose money on bad investments!
Well... These bankers and investors can't lose when they make Billions on good investments, but taxpayers are forced to bail them out when they make bad investments!
It's pure corruption in business and government!
The CDC and WHO are corporations who own patents on 50 vaccines and are allowed to "mandate" that you take their product and to make health policy! There's something about that, that just don't sit right with me! I think it's the blatant corruption.
It's pure unadulterated CORRUPTION!
And all of humanity MUST UNITE. Your race does not matter, Your color does not matter, because we are ALL human beings with God Given Inalienable Rights!
A well organized group of individuals who THINK they are in control have decided that your life is of no value, and you have no rights.
Their biggest problem is that all of their power comes through THE PEOPLE! As human beings, every man, woman, and child MUST STAND UP in defiance of their tyranny!
If you work in government cross the picket line and stand with HUMANITY! Otherwise you will be forced to stand with criminals, in opposition to mankind! NOT A GOOD PLACE!
Take no actions against your brothers and sisters.... Just stand down!
Or better yet, stand with the people! You KNOW it's the right thing.
Do you think that anyone trying to depopulate the planet cares about YOU? They don't! They consider you "useful idiots." They will just "Kill you last" the way every tyrant in history has done!
These corporations must be shut down. Buying anything from them is aiding and abetting Criminals and Murderers. The same goes for Television, Streaming Services, and Movies! Do NOT support their Propaganda and mind control! Hollywood is OUT!
The politicians must be removed! ALL Politicians, School Board Superintendents, Prosecutors, Mayors, and Governors etc,,
(Anyone elected / appointed) MUST HAVE A SURETY BOND!
You need to go to https://bondsforthewin.com/ and find out how you can file a claim against their surety bond for damages! It does not even require a lawyer! This is how you stop them cold from breaking the law!
Red vs Blue will fix nothing!
We must REPLACE THEM ALL! And we must prosecute them ALL!
If they step forward NOW, maybe they can get a break!
These people (All of them) are guilty of #CrimesAgainstHumanity and because they control Federal Agencies and Prosecutors who are refusing to do their jobs... They think humanity will just sit back and be Murdered? I don't think so!
Get out in the streets no matter where in the world you live!
Awaken your neighbors today!
And most important.... Seek Jesus and ask His forgiveness! Then REPENT of your sins and ask The Father for His help!
He has been waiting for YOU!
2 Chronicles 7:14
If my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from Heaven, and I will forgive their sin and heal their land.
SEEK HIM while He is near!
Live from Ottawa with Viva Frei and Dr. Francis Christian
and a whole lot of Free Men and Women and TRUCKS!
I salute you all!
Inspiring the World to Crush Tyranny
The Propaganda Artists even showed up!
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