© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Choosing the Right Fighting Knife (by Trying Rubber Training Versions First)
Follow
1
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
62 views • March 17, 2020
To choose the right fighting knife, I first bought rubber Cold Steel training versions of the knives I was considering, then spent time practicing with them to see which one felt best in my hand – which one felt like an “extension” of me. And I would say this approach was a success, because I’m extremely satisfied with the blade I ultimately selected: the KA-BAR Dog’s Head. In this video, I explain my impressions of the training knives I tried out and what led to my final purchasing decision. And big thanks to the lovely knife-wielding model featured in the intro.
T-shirts: https://teespring.com/stores/viking-sharia
Please help support this channel by purchasing official Viking Sharia merchandise here.
Cold Steel Chaos Tanto Breaking: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T7bWlEXdNJs&t=662s
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/vikingsharia
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFSpTADIzx97O6m5YbQwqtg
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/vikingsharia/
Dailymotion: https://www.dailymotion.com/dm_037beab8941eb7b6b2a7a081005ffd10
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/vikingsharia/
T-shirts: https://teespring.com/stores/viking-sharia
Please help support this channel by purchasing official Viking Sharia merchandise here.
Cold Steel Chaos Tanto Breaking: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T7bWlEXdNJs&t=662s
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/vikingsharia
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFSpTADIzx97O6m5YbQwqtg
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/vikingsharia/
Dailymotion: https://www.dailymotion.com/dm_037beab8941eb7b6b2a7a081005ffd10
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/vikingsharia/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.