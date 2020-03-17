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Choosing the Right Fighting Knife (by Trying Rubber Training Versions First)
Sturmführer Steve
Sturmführer Steve
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62 views • March 17, 2020
To choose the right fighting knife, I first bought rubber Cold Steel training versions of the knives I was considering, then spent time practicing with them to see which one felt best in my hand – which one felt like an “extension” of me. And I would say this approach was a success, because I’m extremely satisfied with the blade I ultimately selected: the KA-BAR Dog’s Head. In this video, I explain my impressions of the training knives I tried out and what led to my final purchasing decision. And big thanks to the lovely knife-wielding model featured in the intro.

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