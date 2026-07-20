Hungary's Bold Example

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ten years ago, Hungary erected a border fence and found itself condemned across Europe. Critics described it as a symbol of cruelty: razor wire, steel barriers, and a rejection of the continent’s humanitarian ideals. Political leaders denounced Budapest, major newspapers portrayed the move as shameful, and EU institutions insisted that European money would never be used to support such walls. Hungary was cast as the continent’s warning sign: too harsh, too suspicious, too unwilling to show woke conformity. Yet today, much of Europe is actively pursuing strikingly similar measures. The approach that made Hungary a political outlier in 2015 has become part of the wider European response to migration in 2026. The same kind of border infrastructure Brussels once fiercely rejected is now considered something the EU may quietly finance.