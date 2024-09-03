I thank the Russian people for listening to what I have to say – Roger Waters - part 3

I thank the Russian people for listening to what I have to say – Roger Waters (Pink Floyd's founder)

Pink Floyd Founding Member and activist Roger Waters claims that ‘one of the good things about the Internet’ today is that people can actually see what is happening in the world. He then thanked RT for being on the program, so he could ‘vent love’ for his ‘brothers and sisters’ in Palestine and express concern for the ongoing events.

Cynthia... I'm sharing the entire interview, next up.



