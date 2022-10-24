⚡️ Russian Def Ministry Report on the Progress of the SMO in Ukraine - 1300, Oct 24, - ALSO, Briefing on radiation security threats by chief of nuclear, bio & chem protection Lt General Kirillov

⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation in Ukraine

(24 October 2022)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

In the Kupyansk direction, the hostile forces of up to three motorised infantry companies attempted to attack the Russian positions close to Pershotravnevoye, Orlyanka, and Berestovoye (Kharkov region). All the enemy’s attacks have been repelled. As a result of the fire damage, the AFU units were forced back to their initial positions. More than 25 Ukrainian personnel, 1 tank, 5 armoured personnel carriers, and 4 pickup trucks were eliminated.

to infiltrate the Russian troops’ line of defence in the direction of Chervonopopovka (Lugansk People's Republic). The enemy was driven back to the initial frontier by the aircraft and artillery fire, and defending forces. More than 20 Ukrainian personnel and 2 infantry fighting vehicles were neutralised.



◻️ In the South-Donetsk direction, the enemy with the forces of two company tactical groups attacked the Russian positions in the directions of Sladkoye and Vladimirovka (Donetsk People's Republic). The enemy’s attack was repulsed by artillery fire and active actions of the Russian troops. In total, 25 Ukrainian personnel were defeated, as well as 2 infantry fighting vehicles and 2 pickup trucks.

◻️ In the Nykolayev–Krivoy Rog direction, with the help of a battalion tactical group, the enemy attempted to attack the Russian positions near Bruskinskoye, Pyatikhatki, and Trifonovka (Kherson region). As a result of fire damage and concentrated strikes by Russian artillery, more than 80 Ukrainian personnel, 11 armoured combat vehicles, and 15 cars were destroyed.

💥 Operational-tactical and army aviation, missile troops and artillery neutralised 4 AFU command posts close to Stepovaya Novosyolovka (Kharkov region), Davydov Brod, Andreyevka (Kherson region), Olenovka (Nykolayev region), 72 artillery units in firing positions, manpower and military equipment in 174 areas.

💥 1 munition depot was annihilated close to Dvurechnaya (Kharkov region).

💥 Russian Air Defence units have shot down 3 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles near Yagodnoye (Kharkov region), Shevchenko, and Maly Kermenchik (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥 In addition, 21 projectiles of HIMARS and Olkha MLRS were intercepted over Lisichansk, Lugansk People's Republic, and Novaya Kakhovka (Kherson region).

📊 In total, 325 airplanes and 162 helicopters, 2,326 unmanned aerial vehicles, 383 anti-aircraft missile systems, 6,020 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 874 combat vehicles equipped with multiple rocket-launching systems, 3,521 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 6,741 units of special military hardware have been destroyed during the special military operation.

ALSO - 🇮🇷🇺🇦⚡Dozens of al-Qaeda-linked militants have been transferred from the Syrian province of Idlib to Ukraine to take part in hostilities on the side of the Kiev regime, Iranian TV channel AL-ALAM reported.

Briefing on Radiation Security Threats by the chief of nuclear, biological and chemical protection troops Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov

https://telegra.ph/Briefing-on-radiation-security-threats-by-the-chief-of-nuclear-biological-and-chemical-protection-troops-Lieutenant-General-Igor-10-24

