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Dr. Lee Merritt | Merritt Medical Hour | Alex Newman - April 27, 2022
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301 views • April 30, 2022
4/27/2022 Merritt Medical Hour: Dr. Lee Merritt ft. Alex Newman
Checkout Dr. Merritt's Home Guide to Parasites: https://drleemerritt.com/uploads/PARASITES2.pdf
Watch "Merritt Medical Hour" on Brighteon.tv every Wednesday from 7:00 pm - 8:00 pm est
Dr. Merritt's website: themedicalrebel.com
Alex Newman: https://libertysentinel.org/
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://www.brighteon.com/38d74ddc-429a-45c7-8f5d-5b1157feff8d - April 27, 2022
Dr. Lee Merritt | Merritt Medical Hour | Alex Newman - April 27, 2022
Dr Lee Merritt, Merritt Medical Hour, Alex Newman, April 27 2022
Checkout Dr. Merritt's Home Guide to Parasites: https://drleemerritt.com/uploads/PARASITES2.pdf
Watch "Merritt Medical Hour" on Brighteon.tv every Wednesday from 7:00 pm - 8:00 pm est
Dr. Merritt's website: themedicalrebel.com
Alex Newman: https://libertysentinel.org/
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://www.brighteon.com/38d74ddc-429a-45c7-8f5d-5b1157feff8d - April 27, 2022
Dr. Lee Merritt | Merritt Medical Hour | Alex Newman - April 27, 2022
Dr Lee Merritt, Merritt Medical Hour, Alex Newman, April 27 2022
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