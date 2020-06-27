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CIA, DMT, Demons, & Mind Control: PART 2
Zach Drew Show
Zach Drew Show
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48 views • June 27, 2020
Make sure you watch last week’s episode because we are going to be diving even deeper down the rabbit hole.

The CIA has a long, sordid history with psychedelics and mind control experiments. In the ’50s the CIA picked up the torch from the mad scientists of the Nazi’s Third Reich and ran with it, committing unspeakable crimes against humanity all in the name of national security.

Today we dig into the records of that dark past so that we can gain a clearer vision of what our evil three-letter​ agencies have in store for us next. They have graduated from LSD to DMT in their campaign to facilitate mass mind control on a national scale, and create a great deception.

Follow the Zach Drew show at https://www.zachdrewshow.com

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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