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Dr. Joel Wallach | A Stick of Butter A Day Keeps the Doctor Away
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53 views • February 27, 2020
Source: http://GunsandButter.org
http://thewallachfiles.com
http://information-machine.blogspot.com
Dr. Wallach discusses his groundbreaking comparative pathology study of American, Canadian and Mexican zoo animals, funded by the National Institutes of Health, which led to the authorship of the 1,200 page Diseases of Exotic Animals that is now in the Smithsonian Museum as a national treasure;
the 1910 Flexner Report which gave rise to modern medical education; epigenetics, the study of environmental effects on gene expression; the 90 essential nutrients; gluten intolerance; causes of soil depletion; and the role that nutrition plays in the prevention of degenerative diseases.
He played a major role in the development of the market of liquid vitamin/mineral supplements. Dr. Wallach is a Veterinarian, Naturopathic Physician, and holds a Post doctorate fellowship in comparable pathology, as well as being an author and lecturer.
He is the author of many books including Dead Doctors Don’t Lie, Epigenetics: The Death of the Genetic Theory of Disease Transmission, Black Gene Lies, and Rhino Express: The Saving of the White Rhino.
http://thewallachfiles.com
http://information-machine.blogspot.com
Dr. Wallach discusses his groundbreaking comparative pathology study of American, Canadian and Mexican zoo animals, funded by the National Institutes of Health, which led to the authorship of the 1,200 page Diseases of Exotic Animals that is now in the Smithsonian Museum as a national treasure;
the 1910 Flexner Report which gave rise to modern medical education; epigenetics, the study of environmental effects on gene expression; the 90 essential nutrients; gluten intolerance; causes of soil depletion; and the role that nutrition plays in the prevention of degenerative diseases.
He played a major role in the development of the market of liquid vitamin/mineral supplements. Dr. Wallach is a Veterinarian, Naturopathic Physician, and holds a Post doctorate fellowship in comparable pathology, as well as being an author and lecturer.
He is the author of many books including Dead Doctors Don’t Lie, Epigenetics: The Death of the Genetic Theory of Disease Transmission, Black Gene Lies, and Rhino Express: The Saving of the White Rhino.
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