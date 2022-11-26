Revelation 22

The Heavenly City is real, and it lies just beyond the veil in the world of the spirit. Jesus said you have to become as a little child to enter the Kingdom of Heaven. That is because it takes faith to believe, but when you do believe you come to the realization that this present material world is only a picture, a poor mirror image of the thrilling eternal realm called Heaven. The city itself is kind of like a Key to eternity, a place where there is no more death, sorrow or the things of the flesh to weigh you down. This video is a glimpse through the veil of the spirit, it gives you a simple illustration of what the Bible says about the new heaven and new earth. To learn more about this and other Bible based subjects please visit our blog: https://mystical-bible.com

