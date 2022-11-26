Revelation 22

The Heavenly City is real, and it lies just beyond the veil in the world of the spirit. Jesus said you have to become as a little child to enter the Kingdom of Heaven. That is because it takes faith to believe, but when you do believe you come to the realization that this present material world is only a picture, a poor mirror image of the thrilling eternal realm called Heaven. The city itself is kind of like a Key to eternity, a place where there is no more death, sorrow or the things of the flesh to weigh you down. This video is a glimpse through the veil of the spirit, it gives you a simple illustration of what the Bible says about the new heaven and new earth. To learn more about this and other Bible based subjects please visit our blog: https://mystical-bible.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.