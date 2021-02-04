PROOF RAPTURE IS KNOWABLE, SECOND COMING IS NOT!

We have been lied to by our leaders in the church that no one knows the day or the hour when Jesus will come at the Rapture.

This has got to be the greatest lie the Devil has ever told to an undiscerning church.

There are many signs given by Jesus in Matthew 24 about His coming but not one sign was given about a Pre-Tribulation Rapture, which is in my opinion the second greatest lie of the Devil.



While Jesus says watch for the signs of His coming the Devil says no one knows when Jesus will come so why watch. Wow, that's exactly what a pastor friend of mind said to me.



This great deception is world wide in scope and has brought the Christian world to the place where very few preachers are talking about the book of Revelation.

Well I am not one of the sleepy teachers or preachers who tell their congregations that we should just be ready and neglect to reveal our Lord's coming at the Rapture that is clearly revealed in the Bible.



I highly suggest you watch what the Lord told me in 6 video's titled parts 1-6 of, I AM ANNOUNCING THE COMING OF JESUS AT THE RAPTURE.

If you have eyes to see you will know after watching even just one video that we can know when Jesus will arrive at the Rapture.



I have made this video shorter for all you shorties out there but you must grow tall fast because time is running out.



My next video will shock you as it did me.

The Lord gave me two back to back dreams that reveal who He is going to forgive, rescue and fill with Him self.



The Lord says He will soon deliver people who are bound by the forces of darkness and they will lead this end time revival, Wow!



What I teach is right from my rock the bible even so most preachers will disagree with me, imagine that!



I AM WATCHING OUT FOR YOU ALL THE WAY HOME!

Ranger