'Russian Army Hasn't Started Anything Yet': Zelensky's Former Adviser Shocked UKRAINE With His Words
Published 16 hours ago

In the media space and social networks, pessimistic statements began to appear more and more often, not only by Ukrainian military experts but also by political figures of this long-suffering country. In fact, they began to call on the public to prepare for the defeat of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the signing of a peace treaty with Russia on Moscow's terms. Meanwhile, retired Colonel of the Russian Army Sergei Khatulev, who is a close friend of Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, made a shocking statement for the West..............

